Adventurous Violins Coming to Seventh Avenue

Monkia Gruber and Michèle Walther (from the Facebook Events Web page for this concert)
Getting information about the concerts in the sixteenth season of the Seventh Avenue Performances series tends to be touch and go, but this month will see a concert that has been planned with adventurous listeners in mind. The program will present two violinists, Monika Gruber and Michèle Walther; and the selections will include duos, solos, and works incorporating loops of samples captured during live performance. There will be premiere performances of pieces by Walther herself, Kyle Hovatter, and Davide Verotta.
The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 23. Seventh Avenue Performances concerts take place at the Seventh Avenue Presbyterian Church, which is located at 1329 Seventh Avenue, about half a block south of the stop for the Muni N trolley line. General admission will be $15 with a $10 rate for students and seniors. Tickets are available in advance online through a Brown Paper Tickets event page.
No comments:
Post a Comment