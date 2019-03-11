The Bleeding Edge: 3/11/2019

Readers may have noticed the lack of a Bleeding Edge column last week. Due to increasing efforts to provide as many of the less conventional offerings with as early an advance announcement as possible, all of last week’s events had already been taken into account. This week only four of the six events to be reported enjoy such earlier announcement. Each involves a different venue as follows:
- The weekly LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert on March 14
- The March installation of Benjamin Ethan Tinker’s monthly concerts of highly adventurous music at Adobe Books on March 15
- Guitarist David Tanenbaum and Friends at the Center for New Music, also on March 15
- The four-hand piano recital by Duo Papillon that will lead off the Instrumental series of concerts presented by Sunset Music and Arts on March 16
That leaves only two additional events, both of which count as “usual suspects,” as follows:
Wednesday, March 13, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: As usual, there will be a four-set evening in this month’s installment in the series of experimental performances. Philadelphia-based Elliott Levin, who plays both tenor saxophone and flute, will be joined by Tom Rollison and members of Cartoon Justice to play as the group New Olduvai. The remaining three sets will be solo performances by clarinetist Matt Ingalls, violinist gabby fluke-mogul, and sound artist Substation 6, respectively. The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5.
Sunday, March 17, 7:30 p.m., Musicians Union Hall: The next SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert of adventurously composed music to be hosted by Outsound Presents will present two sets of familiar faces. The first set will be taken by Dave Mihaly. He will be followed by the latest installment of new compositions performed by Noertker’s Moxie. For this occasion bassist Bill Noertker will lead a quartet, whose other members will be Annelise Zamula on both alto saxophone and flute, Joshua Marshall on tenor saxophone, and Daniel Pearce on drums. The Musicians Union Hall is located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
