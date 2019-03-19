Domingo to Return to SFO for Anniversary Concert

Plácido Domingo (photograph by Kaori Suzuki, courtesy of the San Francisco Opera)
In 1969 tenor Plácido Domingo made his debut with the San Francisco Opera (SFO) in the role of Rodolfo in Giacomo Puccini’s La bohème. Since then he has appeared in nearly 100 SFO performances, including fourteen different leading roles. The most recent of these took place during the Fall 2010 season, when he sang the title role in Franco Alfano’s Cyrano de Bergerac. More recently, he made a sold-out concert appearance at the War Memorial Opera House this past October.
This coming October he will return to give another concert, this time celebrating the 50th anniversary of his SFO debut. Details have not yet been released; but, as was the case last October, he will share the stage with guest artists. The San Francisco Opera Orchestra will be led by Spanish conductor Jordi Bernàcer for this exclusive Bay Area appearance.
Demand for tickets to this anniversary celebration are likely to be as heavy as they were for last October’s event. As of this writing, tickets just went on sale exclusively for subscribers to the 2019–20 season and donors. Sales will open to general public at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, March 27.
The performance will take place at 2 p.m. on Sunday, October 6. Ticket prices for subscribers and donors will range between $87 and $363, while those for the general public will range between $117 and $393. There will also be a facility fee of $2 for all Balcony seats and $3 for seating in all other sections of the Opera House. An event page has been created on the SFO Web site for this concert, currently configured with hyperlinks that screen for subscribers and donors. Tickets may also be purchased at the SFO Box Office, which is located in the outer lobby of the Opera House at 301 Van Ness Avenue, on the northwest corner of Grove Street. Box Office hours are 10 a.m.–5 p.m. on Monday and 10 a.m.–6 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday. Orders may be also be placed by calling the Box Office at 415-864-3330. Finally, a limited number of standing room tickets will be made available on the day of the performance at 10 a.m. As always, ticket prices are subject to change.
