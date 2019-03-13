Elias String Quartet to Return to SFP

Elias String Quartet members Marie Bitlloch, Donald Grant, Simone van der Giessen, and Sara Bitlloch (from the SFP event page)
Next month will begin with the fourth and last of this season’s Shenson Chamber Series recitals presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP). The Elias String Quartet (violinists Sara Bitlloch and Donald Grant, violist Simone van der Giessen, and cellist Marie Bitlloch) will be making its third appearance. The group made its SFP debut in March of 2013 and returned in March of 2015. Based in London, the ensemble will devote the first half of its program to two British composers with quartets by Sally Beamish (her fourth) and Britten (his second, Opus 36 in C major). The Beamish quartet was co-commissioned by Wigmore Hall in London and the Harvard Musical Association in Boston. The second half of the program will present the first (in A minor) of the three quartets that Robert Schumann published as his Opus 41.
This performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 1. Tickets are on sale for $70 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $55 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $45 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. They may be purchased through a City Box Office event page.
