Outsound Presents: April, 2019

Next month promises to be a busy one for Outsound Presents. Plans have already been announced for two concerts in the Static Illusion Methodical Madness (SIMM) Series. The LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series will continue on its usual weekly schedule on Thursday evenings, even if, as of this writing, details have only been announced for the first concert of the month.
All LSG events will begin at (or close to) 8 p.m. on Thursday evenings. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission will be on the usual sliding scale between $8 and $15. In general, the LSG Series provides opportunities for the full diversity of approaches to improvisation.
SIMM Series concerts usually follow a two-set format. However, while LSG tends to focus on improvisation, SIMM usually involves composed works (which may, or may not, involve elements of indeterminacy in performance). They begin at 7:30 p.m. on Sunday evenings. The venue is the Musicians Union Hall, located at 116 9th Street, near the corner of Mission Street. Admission is on a sliding scale between $10 and $20.
Here is an account of the events that have already been scheduled, with the plan that this article will be updated as more information is provided:
Thursday, April 4: This will be a two-set evening. The first set will be solo clarinet improvisations by Matt Ingalls. He will be followed by a quartet led by Heikki Koskinen, whose primary instrument is electric trumpet. He will be joined by Rent Romus on winds and two percussionists, Donald Robinson and Cheryl E. Leonard.
Sunday, April 7: The opening set will be a duo performance featuring Henry Kaiser on guitar and electronics accompanied by Scott R. Looney on piano. This will be followed by Rent Romus’ Lords of Outland. The current incarnation of this group is a trio led (of course) by Romus on a variety of winds. He will be joined by Philip Everett on drums, Ray Schaeffer on bass, and Alex Cohen on guitar.
Sunday, April 14: The second SIMM Series concert of the month will begin with a set by The Guthrie Project. This will consist of original compositions by Beth Schenck, who will also be playing saxophones of different sizes. Her only accompaniment will be by Matt Wrobel on guitar. She will be followed by the latest incarnation of Noertker’s Moxie, led by composer Bill Noertker on bass. The other performers will be Annelise Zamula on alto saxophone, Brett Carson on piano, and Jason Levis on drums.
