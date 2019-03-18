The Bleeding Edge: 3/18/2019

This will be a week in which all but two of the events of note have already been taken into account. These are the events that have already been announced:
- The weekly LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series concert will take place on March 21.
- Argentine singer Sofía Rei will be singing “Keter” from The Book Beriah, the third book in John Zorn’s Masada series, in the Joe Henderson Lab at the SFJAZZ Center on March 22.
- Jazz pianist Laura Klein will perform with a trio in the next Jazz/World Music Series concert presented by Sunset Music and Arts on March 23.
- The Center for New Music will present concerts on March 23 (Chris Brown) and March 24 (Clare Longendyke).
The remaining two events are as follows:
Kukangendai in performance (from their event page on the Web site for The Lab)
Saturday, March 23, 9 p.m., The Lab: Kukangendai is a three-piece band founded in Japan in 2006 with Junya Noguchi on guitar and vocals, Keisuke Koyano on bass guitar, and Hideaki Yamada on drums. This will be their first appearance in the United States, about a month in advance of the release of their new album Palm. Album tracks are made through a process of editing and replicating deliberate error. How this technique will influence live performance remains to be seen!
The Lab is located in the Mission at 2948 16th Street. This is a short walk from the corner of Mission Street. This is particularly good for those using public transportation, since that corner provides bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel as well as a BART station. Doors open half an hour before the concert begins, and it is usually the case that a long line has accumulated before then. Admission will be $15 and $10 for members. Seats may be reserved through a login Web page for members and a guest registration Web page for others.
Sunday, March 24, 7 p.m., Adobe Books: Electronic technology will be the common infrastructure for this evening of two sets, both solo performances by women. Crystal Quartez creates experimental soundscapes by integrating field recordings, sounds produced and electronically processed live from objects such as crystals, lush synth textures and ethereal voice through ritual processes. Through computer coding she generates interactive AV experiences with visuals affected by sound and physical interactions. She will be followed by Clamber, who uses sound collage to create landscapes that evoke space, isolation and anomie. Her sound and video work often consist of stretching or collapsing time around mundane, isolated moments.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The gig is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
No comments:
Post a Comment