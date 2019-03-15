Third Coast Percussion to Return to SFP

Third Coast Percussion players David Skidmore, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, and Sean Connors (from the SFP event page for their recital)
Earlier this week it was reported that, at the beginning of next month, the Elias String Quartet would wrap up the four recitals in the Shenson Chamber Series presented by San Francisco Performances (SFP). That note of closure (so to speak) will recur two days later, when the Third Coast Percussion (TCP) quartet of Chicago-based percussionists Sean Connors, Robert Dillon, Peter Martin, and David Skidmore will present the final recital in the SFP Here Now and Then Series. This will be TCP’s second SFP recital, the first having taken place in March of 2016 as part of the inaugural season of the PIVOT Series.
The title of the program will be Perpetulum, which is also the title of the first piece that Philip Glass composed for the ensemble. Completed last year, this work was co-commissioned by SFP. The program will also include an excerpt from another composition written on commission, the “Prayer” movement from Augusta Read Thomas’ suite Resounding Earth. In addition there will be compositions by Dillon (“Ordering-instincts”), Martin (“BEND”), and Skidmore (“Torched and Wrecked”), as well as the “Niagara” movement from Paddle to the Sea, a work composed jointly by all four TCP members. Other composers represented on the program will be Gemma Peacocke (“Death Wish”), Devonté Hynes (“Perfectly Voiceless”), and Mark Applebaum (“Aphasia”).
This performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 3. The venue will be Herbst Theatre, located at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are on sale for $65 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $50 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $40 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. They may be purchased through a City Box Office event page.
