E4TT Updates Plans for January

Anne Lerner, Nanette McGuinness, and Margaret Halbig (courtesy of E4TT)
The title of the second program to be presented in the thirteenth season of Ensemble for These Times (E4TT) was originally announced as Anemones: Music by Women Composers. The title was taken from a song cycle by Emily Doolittle that was scheduled to be given its world premiere performance. Unfortunately, this premiere will have to be rescheduled; and the title of the program has been changed to Rhapsody: Music Women Composers. The title now refers to Jessie Montgomery’s first rhapsody, composed for solo violin in 2014. The other nine living composers on the program remain the same: Elinor Armer, Tania León, Claudia Montero, Marti Epstein, Caroline Shaw, Jennifer Higdon, Missy Mazzoli, Anna Clyne, and Vivian Fung. The program will also include the “Mazovian Dance” by Polish composer Grażyna Bacewicz.
E4TT is the trio of soprano Nanette McGuinness, cellist Anne Lerner, and pianist Margaret Halbig, who is a “guest” artist for this season. For this program they will be joined by guest violinist Ilana Blumberg. The program will be live-streamed through the YouTube channel for the Center for New Music (C4NM). (As of this writing, this will be the only event that C4NM has scheduled for January.) Registration is being handled through an Eventbrite event page, which will also support donations. The performance will take place on Saturday, January 30, beginning at 7 p.m. with a virtual composer talk by Armer and an introductory video by Montgomery. Registration and donation must take place prior to 6:15 p.m. and will require entering an electronic mail address. At 6:30 p.m. all those registered will receive electronic mail with a link to the YouTube Web page through which the performance will be streamed.
