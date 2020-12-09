LCCE Reschedules Next Month’s Concert

Soprano Nikki Einfeld (photograph by Vivian Sachs, courtesy of LCCE)
Yesterday afternoon, Anna Presler, Artistic Director of the Left Coast Chamber Ensemble (LCCE), announced that next month’s concert will be rescheduled. The program, entitled Long Distance Call, was conceived as a response to safety measures required under pandemic conditions. Two composers, Laura Rose Schwartz and Ryan Suleiman, were commissioned to create new works conceived as long distance conversations between a piano trio and a soprano. The plan was that these pieces would be performed by the trio of Stacey Pelinka (flute and piccolo), Leighton Fong (cello), and Allegra Chapman (piano) engaging with soprano Nikki Einfeld.
This program, which will also include Louise Farrenc’s Opus 45 trio for flute, cello, and piano and “Emergent,” composed by George Lewis for flute and live electronics, was originally scheduled for January 25. The new date will be May 3, again at 7:30 p.m. The hope is that, by that time, it will be possible to perform these works at a physical concert, rather than a virtual one. Clearly, as of the present, this plan has not yet been totally finalized; and this site will provide further information as it becomes available.
