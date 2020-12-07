The Bleeding Edge: 12/7/2020

This week there is only one “bleeding edge” event on the calendar; but the good news is that it will showcase two contemporary composers.
YouTube “poster image” for Ensemble Ari’s concert
The last time I wrote about Ensemble Ari, a group of Korean-American musicians based in the Bay Area organized by composer Jean Ahn, they presented a program to showcase women composers for Old First Concerts. This week three members of the group, violinist Jiwon Evelyn Kwark, cellist Sarah Hong, and pianist Sharon Lee Kim, will present a Celebrating Black Composers program. Two of the three works on the program will be by contemporary composers, Andre Myers, currently an Assistant Professor at the University of Redlands, and Derrick Spiva, whose works have received considerable attention across California.
Both of these composers will be showcased by solo offerings. Spiva’s “Hum” was written for solo cello, and Myers’ “Partita” is a solo violin composition. The program will also include Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s sonata for violin and piano in D minor.
This program will be live-streamed through a YouTube Web page. There will be no charge for admission. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 10. Both composers will be available for live conversation through the chat window.
