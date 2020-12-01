SFCM: January, 2021

The Performance Calendar for the first month of next year at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM) seems to have taken shape. The usual subject-to-change-without-notice caveat continues to hold, particularly since we are still under lockdown conditions. Furthermore, the course of live-stream technology at SFCM does not seem to be running as smoothly as one might expect (as I discovered last night). Nevertheless, since all that is required for viewing is making a reservation without charge, there is much to be gained, at least potentially, by taking one’s chances with the support technology. A reservation involves nothing more that providing an electronic mail address to which the hyperlink for the concert one wishes to attend will be sent. In that context here is the summary for the January events, each with a hyperlink to the respective event page, which includes the necessary hyperlink to establish attendance:
Friday, January 8, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Collaborative (as opposed to solo) Piano Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Friday, January 8, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a screening of a documentary concert film conceived by Music Director Edwin Outwater and produced by SFCM. Outwater will conduct the SFCM Orchestra in an eclectic assortment of selections. The earliest of these will be Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 361 serenade in B-flat major, scored for twelve wind instruments and string bass. The sixth of the seven movements of this composition, a set of variations on an Andante theme, will be performed. The twentieth century will be represented by Samuel Barber (“Mutations on Bach”), Morton Feldman (“Madame Press Died Last Week at Ninety”), and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson (the third movement from his first sinfonietta). The most recent offerings will be Anna S. Þorvaldsdóttir’s “Hrím” and Ted Hearne’s “But I Voted for Shirley Chisolm,” scored for eleven instruments and tape. The first black woman to hold a seat in the House of Representatives, Chisolm (who died in 2005) has assumed somewhat iconic status in the hip hop community.
Monday, January 11, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Cello Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, January 12, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the String and Piano Chamber Music Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Wednesday, January 13, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the Collaborative Piano Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Thursday, January 14, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the String and Piano Chamber Music Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Friday, January 15, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a program of performances by students in the Roots, Jazz, and American Music Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Sunday, January 17, 2 p.m.: The Baroque Ensemble, led by Directors Corey Jamason and Elisabeth Reed, will present a program of performances featuring the winners of the 2020–2021 Baroque Ensemble Concerto Competition.
Tuesday, January 19, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Guitar Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, January 19, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the String and Piano Chamber Music Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Wednesday, January 20, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the Collaborative Piano Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Friday, January 22, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Voice Department; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Sunday, January 24, 7:30 p.m.: Bass Department faculty member Scott Pingel, also Principal Bass of the San Francisco Symphony, will present a Studio Recital with his students; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Monday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.: Adam Luftman, Chair of the Brass Department and Director of the Brass Chamber Ensemble, consisting of both faculty and students, will present a program of chamber music; and specifics about the program (both performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Monday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a recital of performances by students in the Woodwind Department; and specifics about the program (performers, selections, and the hyperlink for reservations) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Monday, January 25, 7:30 p.m.: This will be a program of historically informed performances of pre-Classical music presented on period instruments by violinists Elizabeth Blumenstock and Carla Moore, cellist Elisabeth Reed, and harpsichordist Corey Jamason; specifics about the composers and selections will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Tuesday, January 26, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the String and Piano Chamber Music Department; and specifics about the program (performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Wednesday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the Collaborative Piano Department; and specifics about the program (performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Wednesday, January 27, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the Woodwind Department; and specifics about the program (performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Thursday, January 28, 7:30 p.m.: This will be the next recital of performances by students in the Collaborative Piano Department; and specifics about the program (performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
Saturday, January 30, 7:30 p.m.: SFCM alumnus Brad Hogarth (class of ’12) will conduct the wind ensemble; and specifics about the program (performers and selections) will be provided to the event page closer to the scheduled date for the performance.
