SFP Updates in 2021 (Updated)

Yesterday San Francisco Performances (SFP) released another announcement of updates for the current season. This amounts to an update of this past Monday’s updates. However, rather than trying to amend that earlier article, I shall provide a new summary on the grounds that it will probably be easier to understand and consult in the future.
As of this writing, there are plans for four performances based on rescheduling earlier announcements:
- As was reported on Tuesday, guitarist David Russell is scheduled to present the program he had prepared for this past March 21 on this coming February 27.
- Also as was announced on Tuesday, the Modigliani Quartet, scheduled to perform in Herbst Theatre on 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, has been rescheduled for one day earlier, Wednesday, March 17, also at 7:30 p.m.; the names of the performers and the selections for their program remain as they were reported on Tuesday.
- On May 8 guitarist Thibault Cauvin, originally planned to mark the beginning of the Guitar Series in co-production with the Omni Foundation will present the “around the world” program, originally scheduled for November 21.
- Similarly, the Chamber Series was scheduled to begin with the return of the Danish String Quartet. This group, consisting of violinists Frederik Øland and Rune Tonsgaard Sørensen, who share the leadership chair, violist Asbjørn Nørgaard, and cellist Fredrik Schøyen Sjölin, made its San Francisco debut with SFP in February of 2018. As of today, all of the other Chamber Series recitals have been cancelled; and the Danish String Quartet is scheduled to perform on May 8.
There are also three performances that have been postponed to a later date that has not yet been finalized:
- Tenor Lawrence Brownlee, originally scheduled to launch the Art of Song Series in conjunction with the 41st Gala
- The trio of violinist Jennifer Koh, pianist Timo Andres, and cellist Jay Campbell, originally scheduled to open the Shenson Great Artists Series
- The guitar duo of brothers Sérgio and Odair Assad
Finally, the list of four concerts announced on Tuesday as cancelled has grown to six as follows:
- Tuesday, January 19: The Chamber Series recital by the Doric String Quartet
- Tuesday, January 29: The launch of the Piano Series by Timo Andres
- Thursday, February 25: The Great Artists Series recital by pianist Beatrice Rana and violinist Renaud Capuçon
- Wednesday, March 10: The Great Artists Series trio recital by violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Leonard Elschenbroich, and pianist Alexei Grynyuk
- Friday, April 23: The PIVOT Festival concert of Nordic music by Dreamers’ Circus
- Saturday, May 1: The final Chamber Series recital by the Chiaroscuro Quartet
Once again, the options for those holding tickets for these cancelled events are as follows:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards a subscription or another single performance in the 2020–21 season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the value of the tickets to SFP.
- Apply the value of the tickets toward a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
Those holding tickets for rescheduled concerts will be able to use them on the new date of the performance. However, if the new date is not suitable, the above four options are also available.
No comments:
Post a Comment