SFP Updates in 2021

Yesterday San Francisco Performances (SFP) announced the latest round of updates for the current season. Note that, as previously reported, plans are still in place for guitarist David Russell to present his recital on February 27, rescheduling the concert he had prepared for last season to present on March 21. In addition the Modigliani Quartet, scheduled to perform in Herbst Theatre on 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, has been rescheduled for one day earlier, Wednesday, March 17, also at 7:30 p.m. The members of this quartet, based in France, are violinists Amaury Coeytaux and Loic Rio, violist Laurent Marfaing, and cellist François Kieffer. The three string quartets they have prepared for their program are Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 160 in E-flat major, Béla Bartók’s fifth quartet, and Franz Schubert’s D. 810 (“Death and the Maiden”) quartet in D minor. In addition the cancellation of four evening programs has been announced as follows:
- Thursday, February 25: The Great Artists recital by pianist Beatrice Rana and violinist Renaud Capuçon
- Wednesday, March 10: The Great Artists trio recital by violinist Nicola Benedetti, cellist Leonard Elschenbroich, and pianist Alexei Grynyuk
- Friday, April 23: The PIVOT concert of Nordic music by Dreamers’ Circus
- Saturday, May 1: The final Chamber series recital by the Chiaroscuro Quartet
The options for those holding tickets for these cancelled events are as follows:
- Apply the value of the tickets towards a subscription or another single performance in the 2020–21 season.
- Make a tax-deductible donation of the value of the tickets to SFP.
- Apply the value of the tickets toward a gift certificate.
- Request a refund.
Those holding tickets for the Modigliani Quartet will be able to use them on the new date of the performance. However, if the new date is not suitable, the above four options are also available.
