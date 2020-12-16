Teddy Abrams to Conclude 2020 Piano Talks

Conductor Teddy Abrams (photography by Chris Witzke, courtesy of the Ross McKee Foundation)
As was discussed about two months ago, the final Piano Talks event of this year, to be presented by the Ross McKee Foundation and arranged by Executive Director Nicholas Pavkovic, will feature a return visit to San Francisco by conductor Teddy Abrams. Those wondering about that “return” modifier may recall that Abrams is a former student of Michael Tilson Thomas, and he conducted the San Francisco Symphony during a Summer and the Symphony concert in 2013. The title of his Piano Talk will be Be Embraced: The Struggle and Transcendence of Beethoven.
Abrams will organize his talk around an overview of the life of Ludwig van Beethoven and a close examination of several of his most popular works. The issue of transcendence will be framed in terms of staying power. What is it about that WoO 59 bagatelle, best known by the title “Für Elise” (for Elise), that allows it to endure with so much impact and relevance? A similar question may be raised about the Opus 67 (fifth) symphony in C minor. Back in the Forties that music’s significance was reinforced by wartime conditions, at least in Britain. The opening rhythm was Morse code for the letter “V.” This led to Opus 67 being called the “Victory Symphony” (with a little help from Winston Churchill). Furthermore, given how much of Beethoven’s music remains unfamiliar to all but a relatively elite few, are any of the signs of staying power actually due to Beethoven; or are other factors involved?
Abrams’ event will begin at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, December 29. Like other events in the series, the duration will be between 40 and 60 minutes. It will be live-streamed through the Ross McKee YouTube channel; and after the performance the video will be archived on the YouTube Piano Talks 2020 playlist.
No comments:
Post a Comment