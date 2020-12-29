Music at Kohl Mansion to Offer Virtual Concerts

Yesterday Music at Kohl Mansion (MAKM) announced that its 38th season will consist of virtual performances by five international ensembles. Each concert will feature a prerecorded video, which will be given two “live” streamings. Each event will be one hour in duration presented by an internationally-acclaimed ensemble and preceded by a background introduction prepared and delivered by MAKM musicologist Kai Christiansen. Program specifics are as follows:
- Sunday, January 24, 7 p.m., and Thursday, January 28, 6 p.m., Alexander String Quartet (ASQ): Following up on their Beethoven Marathon concerts for San Francisco Performances, ASQ will play Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 130 quartet in B-flat major; this will be one of the last performances in which violist Paul Yarbrough will join violinists Zakarias Grafilo and Frederick Lifsitz and cellist Sandy Wilson.
- Sunday, February 28, 7 p.m., and Thursday, March 4, 6 p.m., Maxwell Quartet: Violinists Colin Scobie and George Smith, violist Elliott Perks, and cellist Duncan Strachan will play Antonín Dvořák’s Opus 106 quartet in G major and a selection of Scottish folk songs.
- Sunday, March 14, 7 p.m., and Thursday, March 18, 6 p.m., Ying Quartet: Violinists Robin Scott and Janet Ying, violist Philip Ying, and cellist David Ying will play the first of Bedřich Smetana’s two string quartets, written in the key of E minor with the subtitle “From My Life;” this will be followed by two single-movement selections, Hugo Wolf’s “Italian Serenade” and Giacomo Puccini’s “Crisantemi” (chrysanthemums).
- Sunday, April 11, 7 p.m., and Thursday, April 25, 6 p.m., Danel Quartet: Clarinetist Pascal Maraguès will join violinists Marc Danel and Gilles Milet, violist Vlad Bogdanas, and cellist Yovan Markovitch in a performance of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s K. 581 clarinet quintet; the remainder of the program will be announced at a later date.
- Sunday, May 9, 7 p.m., and Thursday, May 13, 6 p.m., Horszowski Trio: Pianist Rieko Aizawa was the last pupil of Mieczysław Horszowski at the Curtis Institute of Music. She founded a trio in his memory and performs with violinist Jesse Mills and cellist Ole Akahoshi. The program will couple Jean Sibelius’ fourth trio in C major (subtitled “Lovisa”) with Franz Schubert’s D. 898 trio in B-flat major.
Admission for a connection to the video stream will be $20 for each program. There will also be a “Buy 4, Get one more” promotional rate for the full season through January 28. A Web page has been created for purchasing tickets online, and tickets may also be ordered through the MAKM Box Office at 650-762-1130. Those wishing to exercise the discount for all five concerts should note that “Buy 4, Get one more” is hyperlinked to the Web page for this option. All dates are similarly hyperlinked, along with options for selecting two or three concerts.
