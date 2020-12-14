The Bleeding Edge: 12/14/2020

courtesy of BayImproviser
Once again there is only one “bleeding edge” event on the calendar for this week. However, the offering is the latest streamed performance presented by the Mills College Music Department, Center for Contemporary Music, and Performing Arts Center. It will also provide another opportunity to experience the efforts of Tomeka Reid, who currently holds the Mills Darius Milhaud Chair in Music Composition. This week’s offering will present Reid in her capacity as Director of the Music Improvisation Ensemble.
Reid herself will be one of the performers, supplementing her cello work with performance on her cell phone. The other three performers, Kristian Dahlbom, David Padula, and Cory Tripathy, will also have cell phones at their disposal. Dahlbom will also perform on electronic gear, and Tripathy is a percussionist. Padula is described as a “wordsmith,” which suggests spoken performance.
Each of the performers will contribute a composition to the program. Padula’s is entitled “Bim Zipaw,” suggesting his interest in phonemics and the possibility that this will be a solo offering. Tripathy’s piece is entitled “For Four Players” and will probably be the one in which all of the performers will use their cell phones. Dahlbom’s “LCD,” is likely to be an electronic improvisation; and Reid has not yet given a title to her offering. The program will also include Eve Beglarian’s “In Huts and on Journeys” and George Lewis’ “Shadowgraph.”
This program will be live-streamed through Vimeo. The viewing window has been embedded within the Mills Performing Arts event page for this concert. There will be no charge for admission. The performance will begin at 6:45 p.m. on Tuesday, December 15.
No comments:
Post a Comment