Primavera to Bring Holiday Sprit to the Cadillac

This year the Holiday Spirit will get under way at the Cadillac Hotel at the end of next week. However, an even more celebratory occasion is that this month will mark the anniversary of that meticulously restored 1884 Model D Steinway concert grand in the lobby, whose original soundboard is still intact. In fact, the Steinway Factory has a certificate that the piano was first put on sale in November of 1884. Mind you, the piano has been in that lobby only since 2007; but one can still celebrate the “vintage” of its origin!
Dave Casini playing his vibraphone at the Cadillac Hotel during a performance on August 19, 2022, joined by Al Standford (congas), John Watson (piano) and Paul Smith (bass) (from the YouTube video of the entire concert)
This occasion will be marked by the return of the Primavera Latin Jazz Band, which made its last appearance a little over a year ago in September of 2023. Once again the group will be led from that Patricia Walkup Memorial Piano in the lobby by Lena Johnson. Dave Casini will “respond” to the “call” of her chromatic keyboard work with his vibraphone performance. Rhythm will again be provided by Paul Smith on bass and Jeff McNish on guitar. Bob Blankenship will also return, performing on both congas and his drum kit.
As usual, this show will begin at 1 p.m. on Friday, November 22. The Cadillac Hotel is located at 380 Eddy Street, on the northeast corner of Leavenworth Street. All Concerts at the Cadillac events are presented without charge. The purpose of the series is to provide high-quality music to the residents of the hotel and the Tenderloin District; but all are invited to visit the venue that calls itself “The House of Welcome Since 1907.”
