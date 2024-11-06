Dynamite Guitars Offering 2nd November Recital

Russian guitarist Artyom Dervoed (courtesy of the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts)
Readers probably know by now that the next guitar recital to be presented by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts will see the return of Yamandu Costa, who plays a seven-string instrument, this coming Sunday. However, they may need to be reminded that the next DYNAMITE GUITARS offering will take place less than a week later. The following Saturday, November 16, will see the San Francisco debut of Russian virtuoso Artyom Dervoed, previously cited at the “Paganini of the guitar.”
The program for this recital has now been finalized. The major work on the program will be the fourteen-movement suite Castillos de España by Federico Moreno Torroba. As might be guessed, each of those movements reflects impressions on a different Spanish castle. This suite will conclude the first half of the program, and the second half will be concluded by the second guitar sonata composed by Nikita Koshkin in three movements. The program will begin with the “Elogio de la Danza” by Leo Brouwer. The second half of the program will open with a virtuosic undertaking by Mario Castelnuovo-Tedesco, his “Capriccio Diabolico,” composed as an homage to the violin virtuoso Niccolò Paganini. This will be followed by a solo guitar arrangement of one of Maurice Ravel’s best-known piano compositions, his “Pavane pour une infante défunte.”
As usual, this recital will begin at 7:30 p.m., taking place on Saturday, November 16. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church at 1111 O’Farrell Street, which is just west of the corner of Franklin Street. General admission will be $60, and all tickets may be purchased through a City Box Office Web page.
