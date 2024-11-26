SFCM Highlight: December, 2024

Parker Quartet musicians Daniel Chong, Kee-Hyun Kim, Jessica Bodner, and Kent Hamao (from the SFCM event page)
Because the fall term will conclude next month, there will be only one highlighted event at the San Francisco Conservatory of Music (SFCM). This will be the final Chamber Music Tuesday of the year. As usual, there will be a “guest appearance,” this time by the members of the Parker Quartet: violinists Daniel Chong and Kent Hamao, Jessica Bodner on viola, and cellist Kee-Hyun Kim. Following up on their masterclasses with SFCM students, they will share the program with chamber music that forms a bridge between the late nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.
The program will begin with Alexander von Zemlinsky’s first string quartet, His Opus 4 composed in the key of A major. This will be followed by Johannes Brahms Opus 25, the first of his three piano quartets composed in the key of G minor. The program will then conclude with the original string sextet version of Arnold Schoenberg’s Opus 4, “Verklärte Nacht.”
As usual, the performance will take place in the Barbro Osher Recital Hall, which is on the eleventh (top) floor of the SFCM Bowes Center at 200 Van Ness Avenue. The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10. There will be no charge for admission, but reserving seating in advance is encouraged. The SFCM event page has a hyperlink for arranging seat reservations.
