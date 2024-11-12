SFCMP to Begin Season with Myths and Muses

Mezzo Kindra Schirach, guest artist for this month’s SFCMP concert (from the Web page for the event)
Readers may recall that the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players (SFCMP) and Artistic Director Eric Dudley announced the programs that will be presented during their 54th concert season this past July. That season will begin on the last Sunday of this month, November 24. The title of the program will be Myths & Muses, and the guest artist will be mezzo Kindra Schirach.
The world premiere selection will be “Mother Eve,” composed by Emma Logan on an SFCMP commission supported in part by a grant from the San Francisco Arts Commission. There will be one West Coast premiere, “Terpsichore’s Box of Dreams,” completed by Augusta Read Thomas last year. The remaining works on the program will be Bay Area premiers: “Moerae (The Fates),” composed by Mary Kouyoumdjian in 2010 and Laura Schwendinger’s “The Artist’s Muse,“ completed in 2017.
This performance will begin at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 24 at the Brava Theater, which is located in the Mission at 2781 24th Street.
