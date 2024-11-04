The Bleeding Edge: 11/4/2024

This week’s schedule of seven events on the Bleeding Edge is somewhat interesting. Four of them have already been reported, and the remaining three account for all of the events taking place this month at the same venue. The previously reported events are as follows:
- Wednesday, November 6, 8 p.m.: The first LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) New Music Series event of this month.
- Friday, November 8, 8 p.m.: The performance by Ensemble for These Times presented by Old First Concerts.
- Friday, November 8, 8 p.m.: The performance by Croatian Amor at The Lab.
- Sunday, November 10, 4 p.m.: The Voice of the Piano performed by Lynn Schugren for Old First Concerts.
The venue for the remaining events will be the Center for New Music (C4NM). For those that do not yet know. The Center is located at 55 Taylor Street, just north of the intersection with Market Street. Specifics are as follows:
Poster for Secret Opera (from the BayImproviser event page for this performance)
- Thursday, November 7, 7:30 p.m.: Dr. Bob (Bob Marsh) will return with Tales from The Secret Opera. Secret Opera was conceived by Marsh and David Michalak with Marsh providing the vocals and Michalak alternating among lap steel guitar, a Skatchbox, and an electric harp. They will be joined by Kersti Abrams alternating between alto saxophone and mbira, Scott Looney on piano and electronics, and clarinetist Bruce Ackley. Many readers probably already known that Ackley is also a Rova saxophonist, and he will begin the evening with a solo improvisation.
- Friday, November 8, 7:30 p.m.: The two members of the Bent Frequency Duo Project are saxophonist Jan Berry Baker and Stuart Gerber on percussion. This will be their C4NM debut. Composers who have contributed to their repertoire include Amy Williams, Emily Koh, Robert Lemay, Judith Shatin, and George Lewis. They will also perform works by Karlheinz Stockhausen and Anne LeBaron.
- Saturday, November 9, noon: The contributing performers for the next G|O|D|W|A|F|F|L|E|N|O|I|S|E|P|A|N|C|A|K|E|S will have the usual enigmatic names: Eurostache, Liver Cancer, 4 Foot Owl, Mission Hypnotic, and Shuttered.
Specifics for admission and hyperlinks for online purchases will be found on the event pages attached to the above hyperlinks.
