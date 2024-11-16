Bonus Music in the Mishkan Concert Tomorrow

Congregation Sha’ar Zahav (from its Google Maps Web page)
This is a last-minute announcement, but I only learned that Music in the Mishkan will be presenting a “bonus” concert tomorrow. This will benefit the venue, Congregation Sha’ar Zahav, with a pay-what-you-want fundraiser for the synagogue. Violinist Randall Weiss, who runs the series, will be joined by pianist Marilyn Thompson. In the spirit of the venue, so to speak, the program will include Paul Ben-Haim’s “Sfardic Lullaby” and “The Wild Shepard” by Yariv Esrachi. Weiss will give a performance of the Sarabande movement from one of the solo violin partitas by Johann Sebastian Bach. The program will be framed by sonatas for violin and piano by Ludwig van Beethoven (Opus 96 in G major) and Johannes Brahms (Opus 108 in D minor).
A Web page has been created for accepting donations. There will not be tickets, as such; but there will be list of donor names at the door. In addition, once the donation has been confirmed, electronic mail will be sent with information about viewing the performance through Zoom. The concert will begin at Sha’ar Zahav at 4 p.m. tomorrow, November 17. The synagogue is located in the Mission at 290 Dolores Street on the northwest corner of 16th Street.
