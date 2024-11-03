SFO to Present Two Concerts This Month

As was announced a little less than a week ago, San Francisco Opera (SFO) will begin performances of the final opera in its fall season, Georges Bizet’s Carmen, on Wednesday, November 13. Those events will be interleaved with two concert performances, both of which will take place in the Veterans Building, which is adjacent to the War Memorial Opera House at 401 Van Ness Avenue. The first of these will be the annual The Future Is Now concert, which showcases the rising talents of the current Adler Fellows. The second will be a concert performance by the SFO Chorus. Specifics are as follows:
Friday, November 15, 7:30 p.m., Herbst Theatre: As of this writing, the selections for the The Future is Now program have not yet been finalized. However, the participating Adler vocalists will be sopranos Georgiana Adams, Caroline Corrales, Arianna Rodriguez, and Olivia Smith, mezzo-soprano Nikola Printz, tenor Thomas Kinch, baritone Samuel Kidd, and bass-baritones Jongwon Han and James McCarthy. They will perform with the SFO Orchestra conducted by Benjamin Manis. There will most likely be familiar selections by George Frideric Handel, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, and Giuseppe Verdi. There will also be a more contemporary offering of an excerpt from the opera The Hours by Kevin Puts. Ticket prices are between $20 and $69. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through an SFO event page or by calling the SFO Box Office at 415-864-3330.
Fabrizio Corona and John Keene (photograph by Matthew Washburn, courtesy of SFO)
Sunday, November 17, 2 p.m., Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater: The second program will be San Francisco Opera Chorus in Concert. SFO Chorus Director John Keene will conduct; and, when necessary, keyboard accompaniment will be provided by SFO Associate Chorus Master Fabrizio Corona. The program will include both opera excerpts and selections of both sacred and secular choral compositions. This will be a 75-minute program without an intermission. The program has not yet been finalized, but both Handel and Verdi selections will again be included. Other contributors will be Charles Gounod, Johannes Brahms, and the more contemporary Reena Esmail and Gwyneth Van Anden Walker. Unfortunately, as of this writing, wheelchair seating is not available. All seating will be general admission for $42, and tickets may again be purchased in advance online through an SFO event page or by calling the SFO Box Office.
