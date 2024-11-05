SFJAZZ: November, 2024

Readers probably know by now that, where the SFJAZZ Center is concerned, I have found that the Joe Henderson Lab is the only venue that is conducive to attentive listening. Between that constraint and the constraints of my other activities, there has been a significant attrition in my attendance. Nevertheless, I feel that the performers of Henderson concerts deserve attention, particularly for those readers that have adventurous tastes. For those that do not (yet?) know, the Center is located at 201 Franklin Street, on the northwest corner of Fell Street, where the main entrance doors are located. Performance dates, times, and hyperlinks for purchasing tickets are as follows:
Thursday, November 7, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: This week there will be a series of concerts entitled Traditions in Transition. Presumably, this involves a contemporary take on different aspects of jazz history. The first program in this series will be performed by bassist and vocalist Mali Obomsawin, who is an Abenaki from Odanak First Nation. Her college education took place at Dartmouth College, where she studied with Taylor Ho Bynam. For those that to not know (or have forgotten) their American History, Dartmouth was one of nine colonial colleges chartered prior to the American Revolution. Its campus now includes the Hopkins Center for the Arts, which is a major creative and performing arts facility. Obomsawin’s latest album is entitled Sweet Tooth, and it will be the source of the selections performed. Any other contributing performers have not yet been announced.
Friday, November 8, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The next Traditions in Transition performer will be Stephanie Chou, another vocalist that is also an instrumentalist. Her approach to performing involves combining traditional Chinese music and classical influences with traditional jazz and pop sources. Her selections will also be taken from a recently-released album, Asymptote. On that album she was accompanied by David Binney on saxophone(s), keyboardist John Escreet, and Kenny Wollensen on drums. Presumably, they will be joining her for these performances, which will mark her SFJAZZ debut.
Saturday, November 9, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Mark de Clive-Lowe will give a solo performance on piano, electronics, and other keyboards. His style has been described as a blend of “cutting-edge electronics, classic funk, and percussion-heavy global influences.” However, those interested in exploring that style should be notified in advance that this will be a “dance floor” show, meaning that it will be standing (or dancing) room only.
Sunday, November 10, 3 p.m. and 4:30 p.m.: The Alaya Project began as a trio of saxophonist Prasant Radhakrishnan, Rohan Krishnamurthy on percussion, and keyboardist Colin Hogan. Like Chou, they take an approach of synthesis, this time interleaving Carnatic Indian music with jazz and funk riffs. For these performances, they will be joined by vocalist Roopa Mahadevan, along with Cory Combs on bass.
Thursday, November 14, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The following week will be devoted to a series of four different programs led by pianist Adam Shulman, the first of which will be an intimate duo performance with saxophonist Noel Jewkes, who was one of Shulman’s mentors.
Friday, November 15, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: For his second program Shulman will lead a sextet with two saxophonists, Jesse Levit on alto and Patrick Wolff on tenor, trumpeter Mike Olmos, and rhythm provided by Eric Markowitz on bass and drummer James Gallagher.
Saturday, November 16, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Shulman will shift over to a Hammond B3 organ for his third program, in which he will lead a trio of Jack “Tone” Riordan on guitar and drummer Mark Ferber.
Thursday, November 21, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: The title of this week’s programs is Sing, Sing, Sing II. meaning that each of the three programs will feature a different vocalist. (Unless I am mistaken, the “first installment” of an all-vocal week took place this past February.) The first vocalist will be Marina Crouse, who performed a sold-out salute to Eydie Gormé during that February series. This time she will honor Ernestine Anderson with selections from that vocalist’s 1980 Concord Jazz album Never Make Your Move Too Soon.
Friday, November 22, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.: Singer and songwriter Jimmie Herrod probably garnered the most attention for his appearance on America’s Got Talent, as well as the AGT All-Stars follow-up. He has also performed with the San Francisco Symphony, probably in conjunction with one of the visiting performances to a pops concert by Pink Martini. He has not yet released further information about his visit to Henderson.
Vocalist Stella Heath (from the SFJAZZ event page for her performances this month)
Saturday, November 23, 7 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., and Sunday, November 24, 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.: The final Sing, Sing, Sing II vocalist will be Stella Heath. She will lead a sextet in a program entitled From Billie Holiday To Edith Piaf. Accordionist Rob Reich will establish just the right French flavors, while the arrangements, as a whole, will reflect the style of Django Reinhardt.
