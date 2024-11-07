Next Clerestory Program Inspired by Bridges

The western section of the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge photographed by a DJI Mavic Air 2 Drone (photograph by InvadingInvader, from Wikimedia Commons, licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International license)
Most readers do not need to be reminded that bridges play a major role in the San Francisco Bay Area. Indeed, I still remember that, on my first visit to San Francisco (with my parents because my father was attending a conference), we took our rented car on the “circuit” that consisted of the Golden Gate Bridge, the Richmond-San Rafael Bridge, and the San Francisco–Oakland Bay Bridge. In should therefore be no surprise that the Clerestory vocal chamber ensemble should organize their first performance of the season around a program given the full title Bridges: Music Connecting Places & Times.
As of this writing, full program details have not yet been announced. Nevertheless, contributing composers have already been identified. These include those from the early period of music history, such as Josquin des Prez, William Byrd, and Henry Purcell, the twentieth century (Sergei Rachmaninoff and Arvo Pärt), and living composers, such as Steven Stucky. Lesser-known composers will include, from the past, Sigismondo d’India (a contemporary of Claudio Monteverdi) and Tiburtio Massaino (a Roman friar), and, from the present, Jung Jai-Il (who has provided the music for video games) and Abbie Betinis.
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place and the end of next week on Saturday, November 16, beginning at 8 p.m. The venue will be the Noe Valley Ministry, which is located at 1021 Sanchez Street, between 23rd Street and Elizabeth Street. Tickets may be purchased through an Eventbrite Web page with prices of $35 for general admission, $25 for seniors, and $5 for students.
