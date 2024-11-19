The Bleeding Edge: 11/19/2024

Readers may have noticed that this week’s Bleeding Edge was pushed back by a day. This is because it was “beaten to the punch” yesterday by the announcement of Ghost Quartet, which will not be performed until the beginning of next month. However, this morning things are “back on track,” even if the “track” is a relatively quiet one. Two of this week’s events have already been announced:
- The two-set evening at The Lab, which will take place tomorrow (November 20)
- The next performance by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, which will take place this coming Sunday
These will be balanced by two new events, both of which are “usual suspects,” as follows:
Tuesday (today), November 19, Make-Out Room, 7 p.m.: As was the case last month, this month’s installment of Jazz at the Make-Out Room will consist of two sets, each roughly an hour in duration. The first set will be taken by Ghost Dub. This is usually a quartet; but, on this occasion, it will be limited to the trio, led by Ghost in the House founder David Michalak, who, as usual, will be playing steel guitar and the skatch instruments invented by the late Tom Nunn. He will be joined by Bruce Ackley, playing both clarinet and soprano saxophone, and trumpeter Darren Johnston, who will also provide vocals. They will be followed by the trio of saxophonist Philip Greenlief, Evelyn Davis on keyboard, and drummer Jordan Glenn. As usual, the Make-Out Room is located in the Mission at 3225 22nd Street. Doors will open at 6 p.m. There is no cover charge, so donations will be accepted and appreciated.
Guitarist Zachary James Watkins (from the Bay Area Improviser Web page for his performance on Friday)
Friday, November 22, Medicine for Nightmares Bookstore & Gallery, 7 p.m.: As usual, reed player David Boyce will host the weekly Other Dimensions in Sound series. This week he will perform with Zachary James Watkins (guitars), singer-songwriter Robert Diaz, and Evelyn Davis (keyboards and vocals). The venue is located in the Mission at 3036 24th Street, between Treat Avenue and Harrison Street. As always, there is no charge for admission, presumably to encourage visitors to consider buying a book.
