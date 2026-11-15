SFP: The Volterra Project Trio at Herbst Theatre

Volterra Project Trio members Luca Isolani, Antigoni Goni, and Maarten Vandenbemden (photograph by Pepa Niebla)
Last night San Francisco Performances (SFP) presented its debut of the Volterra Project Trio. This consists of three guitarists, each from a different European country: Greece (Antigoni Goni), Italy (Luca Isolani), and Belgium (Maarten Vandenbemden). With the exception of Leonard Bernstein, the program was devoted entirely to European composers from the nineteenth and twentieth centuries. To the best of my knowledge, none of the works on the program were originally composed for guitar; and it would not surprise me if all of the arrangements were prepared by the members of the trio.
Sadly, the printed program left much to be desired. The opening offerings, “Valses Poeticos” by Enrique Granados and selections of the music Edvard Grieg composed for Henrik Ibsen’s play Peer Gynt were present, as were the excepts from Leonard Bernstein’s musical, West Side Story. What was missing from the program book, however, was the inclusion of a thoroughly engaging arrangement of Maurice Ravel’s suite for piano duet, Ma mère l’Oye (Mother Goose). A Greek composition, which I think was entitled “Pornography” was also missing from the printed text.
That said, the performances themselves were consistently engaging, as was the chemistry between the performers and the audience. Yes, consulting the printed program turned out to be a bit like “Who’s on First?” However, the spoken introductions by the performers compensated for that problem. That included presenting the encore, which seems to have been an arrangement by Isolani of music by Nino Rota.
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