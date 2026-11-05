Next Scarfe Recital will be a Solo One

The keyboard of a Fazioli piano (from the Web page for the recital to be performed)
Following up on last month’s duo performance with violinist Mads Tolling at the Century Club, pianist Ian Scarfe’s next Groupmuse offering will be a solo recital. His instrument will be a Fazioli piano. There will be four selections, two from the nineteenth century framing two from the twentieth. The program will begin with the earliest offering, Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 28 (fifteenth) piano sonata, which was published in 1801 and is sometimes known as the “Pastoral” sonata. The conclusion will be a three-movement suite by Edvard Grieg, his Opus 19 Foklelivsbilder (scenes of country life). The Beethoven sonata will be followed by Samuel Barber’s four-movement Opus 20, entitled “Excursions.” This will be followed by the “Hermit Thrush at Eve” movement from Amy Beach’s two-movement Opus 92.
This performance will begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 14. The performance will take place at a home in Cole Valley near the campus of the University of San Francisco. The address will be provided after tickets have been ordered through a Groupmuse Web page. Ticket prices begin at $30, with a $5 reservation fee. The venue is not wheelchair accessible; but children old enough to sit through a performance will be welcome. Visitors should also be informed that dogs live at this home! As of this writing, eighteen of the 25 spots are still available.
No comments:
Post a Comment