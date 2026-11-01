SFS to Conclude November with a Unique Trio

Hilary Hahn with her violin (from the SFS Web page for her recital)
Violinist Hilary Hahn will return to Davies Symphony Hall at the end of this month. She will be joined by baritone Matthias Goerne and Gloria Chen at the piano. Details are relatively limited; but, presumably, the three of them will join forces as a trio to perform “Wir,” composed by Reena Esmail on a commission from the San Francisco Symphony (SFS). Goerne will also sing arias from two cantatas composed by Johann Sebastian Bach. The first of these will be “Hier in meines Vaters Stätte” from the BWV 32 cantata Liebster Jesu, mein Verlangen. It will be followed by “Welt, ade, ich bin dein müde” from BWV 158, Der Friede sei mit dir. Presumably, these will also be trio performances.
The program will begin with Chen accompanying Hahn in the performance of Ludwig van Beethoven’s Opus 24 (fifth) violin sonata. Composed in the key of F major, it has been given the title of “Spring.” Chen will then accompany Goerne for a series of Beethoven songs: “Adelaide,” “Mailied,” and “Der Liebende.” These will be followed by the composer’s only song cycle, his Opus 98 An die ferne Geliebte.
This will be the fourth program in this season’s SFS Great Performers series. As always, the venue will be Davies Symphony Hall. Tickets will be available for purchase through an SFS Web page; as usual, tickets may also be acquired at the Box Office, which is at the entrance to Davies on the south side of Grove Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street.
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