Benjamin Beilman with his violin (from the NCCO Web page for upcoming concerts)
Violinist Benjamin Beilman first performed with the New Century Chamber Orchestra (NCCO) in November of 2017. His appearance was impressive enough to earn a place on that year’s “Memorable Concerts” article on this site. He not only performed as a soloist but also served as Guest Concertmaster with a repertoire from the seventeenth century into the twentieth.
In a little less than a month’s time, he will return to NCCO in that came double capacity. His solo performance will present a late composition by Jean Sibelius, the Opus 117 suite for violin and string orchestra. Beilman will also be the soloist in the arrangement for violin and string orchestra of Eugène Ysaÿe’s “Rêve d’enfant.” Presumably, he will also contribute to the chamber music performances that will begin and conclude the program. The first of these will be the second nonet composed by Olli Mustonen. The final selection will probably be familiar to most listeners: Arnold Schoenberg’s Opus 4 string sextet, “Verklärte Nacht” (transfigured night).
The San Francisco performance of this program will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 12. The venue will be the Taube Atrium Theatre, which is on the top floor of the Veterans Building, which is located across the street from City Hall at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices are $85, $65, and $35; and they are available for purchase through a City Box Office Web page. (Many readers probably know that his Web page allows the purchaser to see just where the selected seat will be.)
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