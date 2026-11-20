Last night in Davies Symphony Hall, the San Francisco Symphony shared the second half of the program with the Alonzo King LINES Ballet, given the subtitle “Two World Premiere Ballets.” This amounted to a “makeover” of the efforts of two choreographers from the first half of the twentieth century. The first of these was the Russian ballet dancer Vaslav Nijinsky, better known for his work with choreographer Michel Fokine than for the dances he created himself (mostly for himself). The second was Martha Graham, one of the most prodigious creators in the genre that came to be known as “modern dance.”
1912 photograph of Vaslav Nijinsky dancing his choreography for his ballet “L´après-midi d´un faune" (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
Any influence of these choreographers on King’s efforts would be purely coincidental (if not accidental). The music that Nijinsky appropriated for his choreography was already familiar to concert audiences, the “Prélude à L’Après-midi d’un faune,” completed by Claude Debussy in 1894. The composer for Graham was Aaron Copland; and the title page of his score for “Appalachian Spring” includes the words “ballet for Martha.” This was originally scored for thirteen musicians. However, the subsequent suite excluded some of the more dramatic choreography and fleshed out the rest of the music for a full orchestra.
Both of these compositions deserve serious listening, which is definitely a good thing, since the choreography did little more than muddle its way from one gesture to another. Conductor James Gaffigan gave a solid musical account of both selections with more than enough expressiveness to overcome the distractions of the LINES dancers. Fortunately, he was also able to exercise his skills for a better cause in the first half of the program. This was a very late (Opus 125) composition by Sergei Prokofiev called a “Sinfonia concertante.” It consisted of three movements structured around the key of E minor, scored for solo cello and large orchestra (including a large percussion section). The soloist was SFS Principal Cello Rainer Eudeikis. Regardless of the disappointing second half of the program, this encounter with a Prokofiev score that deserves more performances was definitely a welcome one.
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