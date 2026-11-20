Pianist Eva Gevorgyan, who will be the final recitalist in this season’s Shenson Spotlight Series
The sixth season of the Shenson Spotlight Series will begin next year in early February. This will be the sixth season of performances by ascendant artists, all four of whom will be giving debut recitals in Davies Symphony Hall. Once again, these performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday evenings. The first and last of the performances will be piano recitals, while the two “inner” programs will honor the lower register with recitals for double bass and cello, respectively. Performers will be as follows:
- February 3: pianist Dmitry Shishkin
- March 10: double bassist Kebra-Sevoun Charles accompanied at the piano by Umi Garrett
- April 14: cellist Zlatomir Fung performing with pianist Chaeyoung Park
- May 19: pianist Eva Gevorgyan
Each of the above hyperlinks leads to further details and a hyperlink for purchasing tickets.
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