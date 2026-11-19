Once again, I find myself doing the best I can to account for performances by San Francisco Choral Artists (SFCA), led by Artistic Director Magen Solomon. To that end, as was the case last year, I received the announcement of the three programs that will be performed over the course of this season. Full details have not yet been released; but the Composer-Not-in-Residence will be Mary Katherine J. Trangco. Each of the programs will have its own Composer-in-Residence.
This season all of the performances will take place on a Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. at the Noe Valley Ministry at 1021 Sanchez Street. General admission at the door will still be $35 with a $30 rate for seniors and $15 for those under the age of 30. Once again, there is no “subscription rate;” but all hyperlinks for individual concert performances are now available on the SFCA Web page that summarizes the three concerts. Program specifics have not yet been released, but here is a brief overview of what each of the programs will offer.
December 13: Once again, things will begin with a “seasonal” program, this time entitled Old Chestnuts Re-Roasted. There will be settings of the traditional texts “Ave Maria” and “There is No Rose.” Familiar songs include “The Coventry Carol” and “Jingle Bells.” There will also be works by Trangco and Composer-in-Residence George Miller.
March 14: The title of the program will be Oceans, Rivers, and Tears. SFCA introduces this program with the sentence, “As music flows, so do rivers and tears.” This accounts for a diversity of moods ranging from the vast power of oceans to the gentle intimacy of tears. That diversity will also be found in the contributing composers: Johannes Brahms, Chen Yi, Frederick Delius, Edward Elgar, Sebastián de Vivanco, Arthur Marshall, Anton Webern, and Samuel Barber. There will also be world premiere performances of works by Trangco and Composer-in-Residence Min Ju Kim.
György Ligeti introducing a performance of one of his compositions on February 1, 1984 (from Wikimedia Commons through the Nationaal Archief, the Dutch National Archives, donated in the context of a partnership program, made available under the Creative Commons CC0 1.0 Universal Public Domain Dedication)
June 6: The full title of this program is Musicians Wrestle Everywhere: Music about Music. This is a setting of a poem by Emily Dickinson of the same title, composed by Elliott Carter. There will be a generous diversity of other composers: Hans Leo Hassler, Benjamin Britten, Claude Goudimel, György Ligeti, Felix Mendelssohn, Horatio Parker, and Ralph Vaughan Williams. For this final program Trangco will rub shoulders with Composer-in-Residence Christian Jones.
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