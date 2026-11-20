Musicians contributing to the recording of Stone Trail with composer Dobrinka Tabakova sitting in front, second from left (courtesy of Crossover Media)
Since the release of Sun Tryptich on ECM New Series a little over a year ago, Bulgarian-born composer Dobrinka Tabakova seems to have shifted over to a new label that I have not previously encountered: NMC Recordings. The title of her latest album is Stone Trail, and it is currently available through a PrestoMusic Web page. As was the case with Sun Tryptich, different tracks involve different combinations of performers. The largest ensemble is a sextet with clarinet (Alexander Fiterstein) and piano (Lora Tchekoratova) joining forces with the string quartet of violinists Georgy Valtchev and Nikola Tako, Rumen Cvetkov on viola, and cellist Alexander Somov. At the other extreme, Tchekoratova gives solo performances of “Simple Prayer for Complex Times” and “Cobble Tale.”
Sun Tryptich also was structured around two multi-movement compositions, the “title composition” of the album and Suite in Jazz Style. On the new release, Stone Trail is the title both a three-movement suite and the entire album. Once again, these are the only multi-movement selections on the album. With the exception of the two songs sung by mezzo Marina Karpatova as the final tracks, there is a diversity of five single-track compositions which run the gamut from cryptic (“Rhodopa”) to meditative “Simple Prayer for Complex Times.”
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