ABS Announces 2019 Jeffrey Thomas Award

Today the American Bach Soloists (ABS) announced the recipient of the 2019 Jeffrey Thomas Award. The award was created by ABS in celebration of the group’s first 25 years of presenting performances in Northern California, across the United States, and around the world. The award was named to honor the inspired leadership of Artistic & Music Director Thomas.
The 2019 recipient is countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen:
Countertenor Aryeh Nussbaum Cohen (courtesy of American Bach Soloists)
A native New Yorker, Cohen made his European debut at the age of twenty in 2014. He sang the primo uomo role of Timante in Christoph Willibald Gluck’s opera Demofoonte. Alan Curtis conducted Il Complesso Barocco in a performance given at the Theater an der Wien in Vienna, Austria. He first came to the attention of San Francisco audiences as a member of the Merola Opera Program during the summer of 2016. He was a member of the Houston Grand Opera Studio last season, after which he returned to San Francisco this past July to serve as an Adler Fellow for the current season. He has already be scheduled to cover the role of Medoro in George Frideric Handel’s HWV 31 opera Orlando, which will be performed in June. The preceding April he will sing the role of David when the Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra & Chorale will conclude its 38th season with a performance of Handel’s HWV 53 oratorio Saul.
The first time to listen to Cohen this season will be on New Year’s Eve. He will be joined by soprano Mary Wilson for a special ABS concert entitled A Baroque New Year’s Eve at the Opera. Both vocalists will be featured in arias by both Handel and Johann Sebastian Bach.
As has already be announced, this program will begin at 4 p.m. on Monday, December 31. The performance will take place in Herbst Theatre, which is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Ticket prices are $125 (Premium Orchestra), $90 (Orchestra and Boxes), $65 (side Orchestra and Dress Circle), $50 (rear seats in center Orchestra and Dress Circle and front seats in Balcony), and $42 (remaining seats in all sections). Tickets may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page, which includes a floor plan that shows the number of seats available in the different sections.
No comments:
Post a Comment