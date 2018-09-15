Ghost In The House Coming to Canessa Gallery

from the Facebook event page for this performance
It has been about a year since I last wrote about the rather unconventional chamber music ensemble called Ghost in the House. The group was conceived and realized by David Michalak, who is also half of the T.D. Skatchit duo, who performs on the invented instruments of Tom Nunn (the other half of the duo). Nunn also plays those instruments in Ghost in the House, while Michalak plays lap steel guitar. The other players are Karen Stackpole on percussion (with particular attention to different sizes and types of gongs), Polly Moller Springhorn on bass flute, and John Ingle on saxophones. When Ghost in the House performed at the Community Music Center last year, they were also joined by dancers Cindy Webster and Kinji Hayashi, formerly an Associate Artist at the Theatre of Yugen and now Artistic Director at e-motion studio and Associate Producer at Incubator 16.
Later this month Ghost in the House will come to the Canessa Gallery to pay tribute to Hayashi and his work. Once again, dance will be part of the program, this time presented by Butoh dancer Christina Braun. There will also be a guest appearance by saxophonist Bruce Ackley. The program will consist of three sets:
- Braun will perform “Dance of Darkness” (which can serve as a translation of the Japanese noun “butoh”), accompanied by Ghost in the Machine.
- Ackley will play a duo improvisation with Ingle.
- Ghost in the House will provide a “live soundtrack” for projections of Hayashi’s performance in the Butoh production “The Dream Machine.”
This concert will begin at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, September 26. The Canessa Gallery is located at 708 Montgomery Street, right on the “border” between the Financial District and North Beach. No information has been provided about the price of admission; but, when the gallery hosts events in the Composers in Performance Series, a collection is usually taken for which a contribution between $5 and $15 is generally appreciated.
