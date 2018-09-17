The Bleeding Edge: 9/17/2018

Owing to the “new regime” of methods for getting out the word for coming events of interest, this will be a week in which events already given account will vastly outnumber the new items. Here is a list of the venues involved and their respective offerings:
- Adobe Books: the latest evening of adventurous performances, cited in last week’s Bleeding Edge column and taking place this evening, September 17
- Center for New Music: the Benefit Concert on September 20 and Dirt and Copper on September 21
- Old First Concerts: Winds of Change on September 21 and the Golden Gate Philharmonic on September 23
- SFJAZZ: Jane Ira Bloom Quartet on September 23
That leaves only two events remaining to be reported. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, September 19, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: This month’s offering of experimental tradition will return to the usual four-set format. As usual the performers and groups often have names as provocative as the music they make. This month’s (unusual?) suspects are: Scott Arford, Jungle Junk, The Fathers, and Filthmilk.
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be $5.
Thursday, September 20, 8:15 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): The first set in this week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series will be taken by the How Are You Feeling Project, a major undertaking that brings together spoken word, instruments, and electronics. Contributing members will be Hugh Behm-Steinberg, Anna Avery, Mary Behm-Steinberg, Chris Christensen, alex cruse, Kevin Droese, Lenny Gonzalez, Kevin CK Lo, and Angela Roberts. The second set will be taken by the Cartoon Justice quartet, which gave a SIMM (Static Illusion Methodical Madness) Series concert this past June. The quartet consists of Mika Pontecorvo on guitar, Mark Pino on percussion, Elijah Pontecorvo on bass and piano, and Kersti Abrams playing alto saxophone, mbira (thumb piano), and a variety of North African reed instruments. For this performance they will be joined by guest artist Lenny Gonzales on electric cello. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
