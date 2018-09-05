Schedule for SF Music Day 2018 Announced

This year SF Music Day, the annual eight-hour marathon of music performances held in the Veterans Building, will take place at the end of this month. This event is organized by InterMusic SF, which was formerly known as the San Francisco Friends of Chamber Music. As was the case last year, performances will be going on, usually simultaneously, across four stages. The major venue will be Herbst Theatre, whose entrance is on the ground floor. Performances will also take place in The Green Room on the second floor and at two sites in the Diane B. Wilsey Center for Opera on the fourth floor, the Dianne and Tad Taube Atrium Theater and the John M. Bryan Education Studio.
The Veterans Building is located on the southwest corner of Van Ness Avenue and McAllister Street, a corner with bus stops for both north-south and east-west travel. The event will take place on Sunday, September 30. The concerts will begin promptly at noon, and the doors will open at 11:30 a.m. For those planning on attending the San Francisco Opera presentation of Cav/Pag that afternoon, the Veterans Building is right “next door,” making it easy to drop by either before or after the opera. Admission is free, but Eventbrite has created a registration page. The schedule of performances, sorted by venue, has been planned as follows:
Herbst Theatre
12:00 Tiffany Austin (jazz)
1:00 Jeremy Cohen’s Violinjazz (jazz)
1:40 The Applebaum Jazz Piano Duo (jazz)
2:20 Circadian String Quartet (classical)
3:30 Mark Izu Ensemble (jazz)
4:30 Jon Jangtet (jazz)
5:10 Stenberg | Cahill Duo (contemporary)
5:50 Ensemble San Francisco (classical)
6:30 LIEDER ALIVE! (classical)
7:30 Redwood Tango Ensemble (contemporary)
Green Room
12:00 Agave Baroque (early)
12:40 Trio 180 (classical)
1:20 Delphi Trio (classical)
2:00 The Musical Art Quintet (classical)
3:00 MUSA (early)
3:40 The Lee Trio (classical)
4:20 Liaison Ensemble (early)
5:00 Firesong (classical)
6:10 Musicians from Valley of the Moon Music Festival (early)
6:50 Ensemble for These Times (contemporary)
7:30 Earplay
Atrium Theater
12:00 Gold Coast Chamber Players (classical)
12:45 ZOFO (contemporary)
1:30 Curium (classical)
2:30 George Brooks’ Aspada (jazz)
3:30 Motoko Honda’s Simple Excesses (jazz)
4:15 Quinteto Latino (contemporary)
5:30 Myra Melford and Ian Winters (jazz)
6:30 Anne Sajdera Ensemble (jazz)
7:30 Edgar Pantoja and The Afro-Cuban Tribe (jazz)
Education Studio
12:15 SFJAZZ High School All-Stars Combo (jazz)
1:15 Luminance Ensemble (contemporary)
2:15 David James’ GPS (jazz)
3:15 Brian Ho Trio (jazz)
4:15 Lisa Mezzacappa Six (jazz)
5:15 Ben Goldberg: In Memory of John Shifflett (jazz)
6:15 Rent Romus’ Life’s Blood Ensemble (jazz)
7:00 Splinter Reeds (contemporary)
7:30 Nomad Sessions (contemporary)
