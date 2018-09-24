The Bleeding Edge: 9/24/201

Once again, only two events have not yet been taken into account for the coming week. Here is a list of venues with hyperlinks to their respective articles regarding performances already previewed;
- Center for New Music: Live Cinema on September 26 and the Co-Ko (Contemporary Korea) program on September 29
- Canessa Gallery: Ghost in the House concert
- Old First Concerts: piano recital by Jihye Chang (also performing in the Co-Ko event)
- Veterans Building: SF Music Day
Specifics for the remaining two events are as follows:
Thursday, September 27, 8 p.m., Luggage Store Gallery (LSG): This week’s installment of the LSG Creative Music Series will offer three sets of free improvisations. The first set will be taken by the Slither Syndicate duo of Wolfgang Chan and Andre Custodio. They work directly with electronic gear to create spontaneous sound compositions, often associated with movie soundtracks. Custodio is also giving two-hour performances on Saturday mornings, bringing his gear to Bird & Beckett Books and Records. The second set will be a performance by Alphastare involving different genres of digital and analog sounds. The program will then conclude with Key West, a free jazz trio consisting of saxophonist Brian Pedersen, cellist Randylee Sutherland, and drummer Jay Korber. LSG is located at 1007 Market Street, across from the corner of Golden Gate Avenue and Taylor Street; and admission is on a sliding scale between $8 and $15.
Monday, October 1, 8:30 p.m., Make Out Room: This will also be a three-set evening, featuring the cutting edge of Bay Area jazz and improvisation. The opening set will involve extended improvisation by saxophonist David Pate, accompanied by Steve Cohn at the piano. The second set will be an electronic approach to jazz by a trio called Manul Override. Electronics are provided by Amanda Chaudhary (who also works with keyboards) and Melne (also on guitar). The third member of the trio is vocalist Serena Toxicat. The final set will be taken by a tribute band honoring the music of Ornette Coleman. Members are saxophonists Steve Adams (alto) and Phillip Greenlief (tenor), two guitarists (Myles Boisen and John Finkbeiner), Safa Shokrai on bass, and John Hanes on drums.
The Make Out Room is located at 3225 22nd Street in the Mission, near the southwest corner of Mission Street. The Make Out Room is a bar. That means that tickets are not sold, nor is there a cover charge. Nevertheless, a metaphorical hat is passed between sets; and all donations are accepted, not to mention welcome! Doors will open at 8 p.m.
