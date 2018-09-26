Hear Now and Then to Celebrate Monteverdi

Jolle Greenleaf and Molly Quinn (courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
This season’s Hear Now and Then Series presented by San Francisco Performances will begin solidly on the “then” side of the balance with a program of vocal and instrumental Italian music from the seventeenth century. Vocalists will be Jolle Greenleaf, Artistic Director of TENET Vocal Artists, and her TENET colleague Molly Quinn. Instrumental support will be provided by the Quicksilver ensemble led by violinist Robert Mealy, whose other members are violinist Julie Andrijeski, cellist David Morris, harpsichordist Avi Stein, and Charles Weaver on theorbo. The program will pay special attention to Claudio Monteverdi and the madrigals he composed for one or two voices. Other composers to be represented on the program will be Giovanni Paola Cima, Giovanni Battista Fontana, Francesco Turini, Martino Pesenti, and Dario Castello.
This performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, October 12. The venue will be St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, located at 1111 O’Farrell Street, just to the west of the intersection with Franklin Street. Single tickets are on sale for $65 on the ground floor and $45 for the balcony. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Because this is the first concert in its series, subscriptions are still available. The price levels for the series of four concerts are $250, $205, and $155; and City Box Office has a separate event page for online purchase.
