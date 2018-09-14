Schola Adventus Tonight at Church of the Advent

Gentile Bellini’s painting of a procession with a relic of the True Cross in the Piazza San Marco in Venice (from Wikimedia Commons, public domain)
This evening the Church of the Advent of Christ the King will celebrate a High Mass as part of a service for the Exaltation of the Holy Cross and the Veneration of the Relic of the True Cross. As was the case this past spring, I have to apologize for this being a last-minute announcement. Nevertheless, readers probably know by now that I make it a point to bring attention to performances by the church’s resident professional choir, Schola Adventus, led by Director of Music Paul Ellison.
The setting of the Ordinary of the Mass will be Francisco Guerrero’s Missa Sancta et immaculata. The Antiphon for the service will be Giovanni Maria Nanino’s setting of “Adoramus te, Christe.” The Anthem will be “Crux fidelis” by Jean Roger-Ducasse. From the organ loft Ellison will provide chorale preludes by Johann Sebastian Bach for both Prelude and Postlude. The prelude will be the Orgelbüchlein setting of “O Mench, bewein’ dein Sünde Groß,” BWV 622, from the section consisting of Passion chorales. The postlude selection will be BWV 737, a setting of the Lord’s Prayer hymn, “Vater unser im Himmelreich.”
This service will begin at 6:30 p.m. this evening, Friday, September 14. The Church of the Advent of Christ the King is located at 261 Fell Street, between Franklin Street and Gough Street. The entry is diagonally across the street from the SFJAZZ Center. There will, of course, be no admission fee for any church service; but those attending the service are kindly requested to leave something in the collection plate.
No comments:
Post a Comment