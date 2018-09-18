Isbin and Lubambo to Launch SFP Guitar Series

Sharon Isbin and Romero Lubambo (courtesy of San Francisco Performances)
The San Francisco Performances (SFP) 2018–2019 Guitar Series will begin next month with a duo recital that will bring American classical guitarist Sharon Isbin together with the innovative Brazilian jazz guitarist Roberto Lubambo. The synthesis of their respective perspectives will come to light with the second (Adagio) movement from Joaquín Rodrigo’s “Concierto de Aranjuez,” arranged for two guitars by Laurindo Almeida. Rodrigo’s concerto has become one of the leading guitar offerings in the concert repertoire. However, Gil Evans’ arrangement of the second movement for Miles Davis triggered other approaches to playing that music by a variety of different jazz artists. Almeida’s arrangement will conclude a program of both original and arranged compositions that will explore the rich diversity of guitar styles that have established themselves over the last century in both recital and jazz settings.
This performance will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, October 13. Single tickets are on sale for $60 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front and center of the Dress Circle, $50 for the Side Boxes, the center rear of the Dress Circle, and the remainder of the Orchestra, and $40 for the remainder of the Dress Circle and the Balcony. They may be purchased online through a City Box Office event page. Because this is the first concert in its series, subscriptions are still available. The price levels for the series of four concerts are $275, $235, and $180; and City Box Office has a separate event page for online purchase.
