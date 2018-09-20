Concert with Conversation Announces Season

Concert with Conversation is an annual series of free community events hosted by the Community Music Center (CMC) in partnership with San Francisco Performances (SFP). As the title implies, each event involves not only the performance of music but also a general Q&A session through which the audience can learn more about both the music and the performer. Often, the artist is in San Francisco in conjunction with performing for an SFP event.
All events take place at 6 p.m. on Friday evenings. The venue is the CMC Concert Hall, which is located at 544 Capp Street, between Mission Street and South Van Ness Avenue and between 20th Street and 21st Street. All events are free and open to the general public. However, due to the popularity of these offerings, reservations are recommended. These are being handled through Eventbrite event pages. A hyperlink to that page has been attached to the date of the first event. Hyperlinks for the remaining concerts are likely to be attached closer to the respective dates of the events, and readers may wish to consult the CMC event page for the series.. Nevertheless, even with a reservation, early arrival is encouraged due to the high demand. Dates for the four events in the 2018–2019 season are as follows:
October 5: Cuban jazz pianist and composer Alfredo Rodríguez
January 25: bass-baritone Dashon Burton, currently a member of Roomful of Teeth with a repertoire that spans music history from Johann Sebastian Bach to Karlheinz Stockhausen
March 1: guitarist Pablo Sáinz Villegas, who will be concluding the SFP Guitar Series the following evening (March 2) in Herbst Theatre with a tribute to Andrés Segovia in celebration of the 125th anniversary of his birth
March 15: jazz trumpeter Sean Jones, who will be participating in this season’s SFP opening gala at the end of this month and is currently both SFP Artist-in-Residence and a member of the SFJAZZ Collective
No comments:
Post a Comment