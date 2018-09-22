Red Poppy Art House: October, 2018

While the September calendar for the Red Poppy Art House was already off to an energetic start at the beginning of August, plans for October have been emerging at a much slower pace. Now that we are approaching the last full week of the month, the October section of the Upcoming Events Web page has reached what might be called “critical mass level.” As usual I shall use my Facebook shadow site to provide notification of any changes to this Web page. To review the basics, the Red Poppy is located in the Mission at 2698 Folsom Street on the southwest corner of 23rd Street. Unless stated otherwise, tickets will be available in advance online through Eventbrite. As a result, the dates provided below will be hyperlinked to the Eventbrite event pages for purchasing tickets.
Given the demand for these concerts, it is often the case that only a limited number of tickets will be available at the door. Remember, the Poppy is a small space. Even those who have purchased their tickets in advance should probably make it a point to be there when the doors open one half-hour before the performance is scheduled to begin. Here are the specifics for the currently planned events:
Friday, October 5, 7:30 p.m.: Percussionist Brian Andres will return to the Red Poppy to present a program of original compositions and arrangements of both classic jazz and Latin standards. Andres leads a group called the Afro-Cuban Jazz Cartel, whose core consists of a trio of Andres, pianist Christian Tumalan, and David Pinto on bass. Only the members of the trio will be playing on this evening. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Sunday, October 7, 7:30 p.m.: The duo of Eliyahu Sills and Amir Etemadzadeh will present a program of traditional sacred music from the Near East. Both are vocalists and multi-instrumentalists. Etemadzadeh is the percussionist. Sills plays Turkish, Persian, and Arabic variants of instruments in the flute family, as well as oud. The sources for their material come from Iran, Turkey, Israel, and the Arabic-speaking world. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $20 and $25.
Thursday, October 11–Saturday, October 13: This is the mini residency of dancers Megan Lowe and Sonsherée Giles joined by the WaterSaw quartet of musicians, which was described (with all necessary details) earlier this month.
Sunday, October 14, 7:30 p.m.: The title of the program will be The Guitar in Argentine Tango. Music will be provided by a guitar duo whose members are local guitarist Scott O’Day and Argentinian Hernán Reinaudo. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Thursday, October 18, 7:30 p.m.: Darren Johnston and The Pipes is a group assembled by local trumpeter Johnston in order to showcase his latest songs, for which he also provides the vocals. The group is a rather unconventional trio, since the other two members, Steven Lugerner and Cory Wright, both play bass clarinet. (Wright also plays the more standard B-flat clarinet.) All three players are composers; and they describe the music created by the trio as “experimental chamber-folk with a jazz reduction.” Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
Friday, October 19, 7:30 p.m.: A program entitled Original Music Borrowing from Old & New will be presented by a quartet of rising Bay Area musicians with strong backgrounds in the jazz tradition. Leadership is shared by saxophonist Nora Stanley and Owen Clapp on bass. The other members of the rhythm section are guitarist Luis Salcedo and drummer Matt Buckner. Admission will be on a sliding scale between $15 and $20.
No comments:
Post a Comment