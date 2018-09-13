BARS Announces 2018–19 Season

My announcements about the concerts offered by the Bay Area Rainbow Symphony (BARS) always seem to come at the last minute (when they come at all). This one is cutting things about as close as can be considered realistic. Nevertheless, having attended several of the group’s concerts, I feel it is important to get out the word.
For those not yet familiar with the ensemble, it was “born” on October 21, 2007 when five Bay Area musicians met “to form a new type of LGBTQ [Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transsexual Queer] ensemble;” and the group’s name was decided at that meeting. The first concert was presented under the auspices of the Old First Concerts series on June 8, 2008 after three months of rehearsing for which Old First Presbyterian Church provided space. BARS now uses a rainbow icon on their concert announcements to identify LGBTQ composers and performing artists.
As in the past, there will be four concerts in the 2018–19 season. The first two will be led by guest conductors, and Music Director Dawn Harms will conduct the remainder of the season. All performances will take place on Saturday evenings at 8 p.m.; but, as in the past, the season will be a “moveable feast” involving three different venues. Program information is as follows:
September 15, San Francisco Conservatory of Music
Michael Morgan, guest conductor
Leonard Bernstein, three dance variations from the score for the ballet “Fancy Free”
Max Bruch, Scottish Fantasy, with violinist Andrew Sords
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, “Linz” symphony, K. 425
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Capriccio Italien
November 10, Calvary Presbyterian Church
Leif Bjaland, guest conductor
Byron Addams, Concertante for Orchestra
Samuel Barber, cello concerto, with cellist Evan Kahn
Edward Elgar, Enigma Variations
March 16, Taube Atrium Theater
David Conte, A Copland Portrait
Aaron Copland, El Salón México
Joaquín Rodrigo, guitar concerto, soloist determined by competition
Florence Price, third symphony
June 8, San Francisco Conservatory of Music
Elfrida Andrée, Forspiel
Shawn Kirchner, Brokeback Mountain Suite, with pianist Kirchner
Hector Berlioz, Symphonie fantastique
Prices for single tickets range between $10 and $35. Single tickets for all performances are currently available through a single Tix event page on the BARS Web site. Those who purchase ticket to four concerts at the same price tier will receive a 25% discount and a waiver of all service fees.
The San Francisco Conservatory of Music is located at 50 Oak Street, between Van Ness Avenue and Franklin Street, a short walk from the Muni Van Ness station. Calvary Presbyterian Church is located at 2515 Fillmore Street, on the northwest corner of Jackson Street. The Diane and Tad Taube Atrium Theater is located on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Seats in the Conservatory Concert Hall will be reserved. Seating at the other two venues will be general admission.
