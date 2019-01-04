Adobe Books Announces its Concert for 2019

from the Facebook Events page for this concert
Benjamin Ethan Tinker has announced the first concert that he will be curating for Adobe Books in 2019. This will follow the usual format of a three-set evening in which the performers are only identified by their respective URLs. All three of the sets will be solo performances, given, respectively, by Thomas Carnacki, Thomas Dimuzio, and Will Gluck.
Adobe Books is located at 3130 24th Street in the Mission between South Van Ness Avenue and Folsom Street. The concert is free. However, donations will go directly to the performing artists and are strongly encouraged. At past events Adobe has provided free refreshments to those who make a book purchase of $6 or more, and it is likely that the managers of the book store will maintain this effort to encourage reading their offerings.
