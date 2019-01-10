Another Concert Series to Consider

Jazz composer and arranger Tammy Lynn Hall (from the Web page for purchasing tickets)
This past Sunday I wrote about the recently launched “spatial” concert series presented at The Midway by Envelop SF. Yesterday, thanks to a Facebook Events posting, I discovered that an equally interesting series is taking place on the “extreme opposite” side of town. The series is hosted by the Pomeroy Recreation & Rehabilitation Center, whose mission is to provide recreational, vocational, and educational opportunities for people with disabilities through programs and services that encourage self-expression, promote personal achievement, and lead to greater independence.
The concert series is called Pomeroy LIVE!, and it was conceived to serve not only those benefitting from the Center’s services but also the community at large. Programming is definitely eclectic, but scheduling seems to be a bit on the arbitrary side. However, next month will begin with a double bill of jazz performers, who are popular enough that the audience is likely to be a friendly mix of those served by the Center and “community guests.” One set will be taken by composer and arranger Tammy Lynn Hall, who plays both piano and organ. The other set will feature pianist and vocalist (of sorts) Mike Greensill performing with his Five Spot Jazz Quintet, whose other members are Charlie McCarthy (tenor saxophone and flute), Joe Cohen (alto saxophone), and a rhythm section of John Clark on bass and Akira Tana on drums.
This performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, February 1. The Pomeroy Center is located in the Outer Sunset (about as “outer” as you can get). The street address is 207 Skyline Boulevard, but the entrance is on Herbst Road (which is the first possible right turn after Skyline branches off of Sloat Boulevard). Admission is free for all those with disabilities. Tickets for others are $10. Those who purchase a Cafe Table for four will benefit from one drink (presumably one for each of the four people at the table) and a “bowl of crunchy snacks.” Tickets may be purchased online through a certified secure Web page maintained by giv.
