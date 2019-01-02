Symphony Parnassus Winter Concert Program

Violinist Sean Mori (from the Symphony Parnassus home page)
On the last Sunday of this month, Symphony Parnassus will present the second concert of its 2018–19 season. Music Director Stephen Paulson will return to the podium to present another young violinist with a promising future. Sean Mori will be soloist in a performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Opus 35 violin concerto in D major. This will serve as the “keystone” of an all-Russian program. The opening selection will be Sergei Rachmaninoff’s Opus 45 three-movement suite Symphonic Dances. While this is decidedly Russian music by an unmistakably Russian composer, Rachmaninoff actually wrote the piece at the Orchard Point estate overlooking Long Island Sound, completing it at the end of the summer of 1940. The program will conclude with the prelude to Modest Mussorgsky’s five-act opera Khovanshchina.
This program will begin at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 27, taking place in the Taube Atrium Theater. This is the performance space located on the fourth floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets will be sold for $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, and $10 for students and those under the age of 26 upon proof of identification. Tickets may be purchased in advance online through a Brown Paper Tickets order form on the event page for this concert.
