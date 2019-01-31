Choices for February 24, 2019

In addition to the final performance of Howards End, America on the afternoon of February 24, that Sunday will offer two other alternatives, each of which will be given only one performance in San Francisco. The first of these will be another offering of recently composed vocal music, this time in a choral setting, while the second will be a guitar offering by the Omni Foundation for the Performing Arts. Specifics are as follows:
5 p.m., Mission Dolores Basilica: The title of the next program to be presented by Cappella SF will be Unveiling: Glorious New Music from Sweden and America. All of the works will be by composers from Sweden and the United States that were written within the last twenty years, and three will be receiving premiere performances. The American world premiere will be David Conte’s “Madrigals for the Seasons.” On the Swedish side Fredrik Sixten has prepared a new version of “Seek Him!,” which will also be given its world premiere; and Jacob Mühlrad’s “Time” will receive its first performance in the United States. The other American on the program will be Eric Whitacre with “When David Heard.” The Swedish side will also include a motet by Carl Unander-Scharin, “Djupt under dagens yta” (deep under the surface of the day).
Mission Dolores Basilica is located on the southwest corner of Dolores Street and 16th Street. For those planning to drive, free parking will be available in the schoolyard, whose entrance is off of Church Street. General admission will be $45 with a $20 rate for students with identification shown at the door. VIP seating will be available for $60. The student rate will be available only at the door. Other tickets may be purchased in advance online through an Eventbrite event page.
7 p.m., Herbst Theater: The Dynamite Guitars series presented by the Omni Foundation will present the eighteenth season of International Guitar Night. This is an annual showcase program that presents four acoustic guitarists, each reflecting a different approach to performance. This season’s performers will be Italian Luca Stricagnoli, French Antoine Boyer, the first gypsy jazz guitarist to be named “Guitarist of the Year” by the British Guitarist magazine, French Samuel “Samuelito” Rouesnel, who specializes in both classical and flamenco, and Cenk Erdoğan, who plays the Turkish fretless guitar.
Herbst Theatre is on the ground floor of the Veterans Building at 401 Van Ness Avenue, on the southwest corner of McAllister Street. Tickets are on sale for $60 for premium seating in the Orchestra and the front of the Dress Circle, $50 for the remainder of the Orchestra, the remainder of the center Dress Circle, and the Boxes, and $40 for remaining seats in the Dress Circle and the Balcony. Tickets may be purchased online in advance through a City Box Office event page.
