The Bleeding Edge: 1/14/2019

This is a week for which most of the events of interest have already been announced as follows:
- Monitored Feldman, a “transformation” of Morton Feldman’s “Triadic Memories,” at The Lab on January 16
- The two sets of improvisations in this week’s installation of the LSG (Luggage Store Gallery) Creative Music Series on January 17
- Auto-Tuning Ives, presented by the San Francisco Contemporary Music Players, on January 18
- The first concert at Adobe Books in 2019 on January 18
That leaves only two events not yet taken into account, both at familiar venues. Specifics are as follows:
Wednesday, January 16, 8 p.m., Peacock Lounge: The first installment in the New Year of the monthly offerings of experimental performances will be a four-set program of non-standard approaches to the creation of “musical sounds.” Reed player Tom Weeks will be accompanied by the idiosyncratic circuitry custom-built by Nathan Corder. Cheryl Leonard, on the other hand, will play on physical instruments that she has sculpted from bone, ice, stone, and a variety of other natural surfaces. The performance by La Mère (Marian Wallace) involves projected images against which she diffuses her own processed sounds. The remaining set will be taken by Lulu & The Humans. Lulu is an African grey parrot, who will jam with Aurora Josephson and Wendy Reid, working from scores created using a “graphic notation for birds.”
The Peacock Lounge is located in the Lower Haight at 552 Haight Street. Doors will open at 7:45 p.m. to enable the first set to begin at 8 p.m. sharp. Admission will be between $5 and $10.
Saturday, January 19, 7:30 p.m., Bird & Beckett Books and Records: For the next Saturday night jazz club! gig, the Jazz Philanthropists Union will present the Scott Amendola Trio. Amendola plays drums along with Karl Evangelista on guitar and Jason Hoopes on bass. Bird & Beckett is located at 653 Chenery Street, a short walk from the Glen Park station for both Muni and BART. The cover charge will be $20 with a special $10 rate for students, musicians, and those with low income.
